Mitch and Annika Dworet listen as the verdicts are announced in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 13, 2022. The Dworets son, Nicholas, was killed, and their other son, Alexander, was injured in the 2018 shootings. – A US jury on Thursday rejected the death penalty for Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at his former Florida high school, opting instead for life imprisonment without the chance of parole. As the verdict was read, Cruz, wearing a striped sweater and large glasses, stared down expressionless at the defense table while several relatives of the victims in the public gallery shook their heads in disbelief. (Photo by Amy Beth Bennett / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AMY BETH BENNETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Mitch and Annika Dworet listen as the verdicts are announced in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 13, 2022. The Dworets son, Nicholas, was killed, and their other son, Alexander, was injured in the 2018 shootings. – A US jury on Thursday rejected the death penalty for Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at his former Florida high school, opting instead for life imprisonment without the chance of parole. As the verdict was read, Cruz, wearing a striped sweater and large glasses, stared down expressionless at the defense table while several relatives of the victims in the public gallery shook their heads in disbelief. (Photo by Amy Beth Bennett / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AMY BETH BENNETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
