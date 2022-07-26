A store displays a sign showing the Mega Millions jackpot total, which is currently at $810 million US dollars, in Washington, DC, on July 26, 2022. –…
A store displays a sign showing the Mega Millions jackpot total, which is currently at $810 million US dollars, in Washington, DC, on July 26, 2022. – This is the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
A store displays a sign showing the Mega Millions jackpot total, which is currently at $810 million US dollars, in Washington, DC, on July 26, 2022. –…
A store displays a sign showing the Mega Millions jackpot total, which is currently at $810 million US dollars, in Washington, DC, on July 26, 2022. – This is the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)