The John Williams NewsClick: Should the city sue gang members?

WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot arrives at a funeral service for police officer Ella French at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city’s South Side. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
NewsClick is sponsored by Joint Relief Institute: Safe, non-surgical knee pain relief.
NewsClick is an unscientific survey intended for entertainment purposes only.
Submit