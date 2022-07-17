CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: Police officers detain a man who was found inside of a Best Buy store after parts of the city had widespread looting and…
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: Police officers detain a man who was found inside of a Best Buy store after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: Police officers detain a man who was found inside of a Best Buy store after parts of the city had widespread looting and…
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: Police officers detain a man who was found inside of a Best Buy store after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)