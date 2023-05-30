Gene Chu, center, takes a bite of corn at Taste of Chicago at Grant Park, Friday, July 10, 2015, in downtown Chicago. The annual outdoor food festival showcasing …
Gene Chu, center, takes a bite of corn at Taste of Chicago at Grant Park, Friday, July 10, 2015, in downtown Chicago. The annual outdoor food festival showcasing Chicagos eateries expects to draw thousands of visitors over the weekend. (AP Photo/Christian K. Lee)
Gene Chu, center, takes a bite of corn at Taste of Chicago at Grant Park, Friday, July 10, 2015, in downtown Chicago. The annual outdoor food festival showcasing …
Gene Chu, center, takes a bite of corn at Taste of Chicago at Grant Park, Friday, July 10, 2015, in downtown Chicago. The annual outdoor food festival showcasing Chicagos eateries expects to draw thousands of visitors over the weekend. (AP Photo/Christian K. Lee)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)