HIGHLAND, CA – JUNE 18: A sign directing people to a first birthday party points in the direction of the San Andreas Fault, next to this house, on June 18, 2017 in Highland, California. An earthquake early warning system, under development by U.S. Geological Survey in partnership with several major universities to give the public in California, Oregon and Washington critical seconds of notice to move or duck for cover before a major earthquake hits, may abruptly end with a Trump proposal to cut all funding for it in the upcoming budget. If federal support is allowed to continue, a version of the $38.3 million ShakeAlert system would begin before the end of 2018. The annual cost to operate system for the West Coast would be $16.1 million. Scientists maintain that a massive quake on the southern portion of the San Andreas Fault in the range of 7.8 magnitude is inevitable and long overdue, and will cause widespread devastation in Southern California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
HIGHLAND, CA – JUNE 18: A sign directing people to a first birthday party points in the direction of the San Andreas Fault, next to this house, on June 18, 2017 in Highland, California. An earthquake early warning system, under development by U.S. Geological Survey in partnership with several major universities to give the public in California, Oregon and Washington critical seconds of notice to move or duck for cover before a major earthquake hits, may abruptly end with a Trump proposal to cut all funding for it in the upcoming budget. If federal support is allowed to continue, a version of the $38.3 million ShakeAlert system would begin before the end of 2018. The annual cost to operate system for the West Coast would be $16.1 million. Scientists maintain that a massive quake on the southern portion of the San Andreas Fault in the range of 7.8 magnitude is inevitable and long overdue, and will cause widespread devastation in Southern California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
