The John Williams NewsClick: Should sports resume?

An information sign is displayed at Mundelein high school stadium in Mundelein, Ill., Thursday, July 30, 2020. The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) board of directors voted on Wednesday to move the football, girls volleyball and boys soccer seasons to spring, while making season adjustments to all sports for the 2020-21 school year. All other fall sports such as boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and girls tennis will be played as scheduled, with restrictions, according to the IHSA. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)