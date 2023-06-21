SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Sale priced potato chips are displayed at a grocery store on February 10, 2023 in San Anselmo, California. Super …
SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Sale priced potato chips are displayed at a grocery store on February 10, 2023 in San Anselmo, California. Super Bowl fans are seeing lower prices of their favorite game day foods like chicken wings and guacamole. Avocados are an estimated 20 percent cheaper than last year and the price of chicken wings is down nearly one dollar per pound. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Sale priced potato chips are displayed at a grocery store on February 10, 2023 in San Anselmo, California. Super …
SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Sale priced potato chips are displayed at a grocery store on February 10, 2023 in San Anselmo, California. Super Bowl fans are seeing lower prices of their favorite game day foods like chicken wings and guacamole. Avocados are an estimated 20 percent cheaper than last year and the price of chicken wings is down nearly one dollar per pound. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)