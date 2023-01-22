LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 25: Goolsby Elementary School second grader Odette Conrad (L), 7, is tutored by College of Southern Nevada student Jordyn Leal as…
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 25: Goolsby Elementary School second grader Odette Conrad (L), 7, is tutored by College of Southern Nevada student Jordyn Leal as Conrad takes an online class at her home during the first week of distance learning for the Clark County School District amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on August 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CCSD, the fifth-largest school district in the United States with more than 315,000 students, decided to start the school year with a full-time distance education instructional model as part of its Reopening Our Schools Plan due to health and safety concerns over the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 25: Goolsby Elementary School second grader Odette Conrad (L), 7, is tutored by College of Southern Nevada student Jordyn Leal as…
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 25: Goolsby Elementary School second grader Odette Conrad (L), 7, is tutored by College of Southern Nevada student Jordyn Leal as Conrad takes an online class at her home during the first week of distance learning for the Clark County School District amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on August 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CCSD, the fifth-largest school district in the United States with more than 315,000 students, decided to start the school year with a full-time distance education instructional model as part of its Reopening Our Schools Plan due to health and safety concerns over the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)