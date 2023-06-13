SPRINGFIELD, IL – JANUARY 14: Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich presides over the inauguration of the swearing-in of the Illinois Senate January 14, 2009 in …
SPRINGFIELD, IL – JANUARY 14: Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich presides over the inauguration of the swearing-in of the Illinois Senate January 14, 2009 in Springfield, Illinois. Members of the House senate voted again 117-1 to impeach Blagojevich and are scheduled to begin an impeachment trial for the governor later this month. Blagojevich has been accused by federal authorities of corruption including offering to sell the U.S. Senate seat left vacant by President-elect Barack Obama. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)