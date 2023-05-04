WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: Copies of banned books from various states and school systems from around the county are seen during a press conference by U.S.…
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: Copies of banned books from various states and school systems from around the county are seen during a press conference by U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) at the U.S. Capitol on March 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. Jeffries spoke out against the recently passed Parents Bill of Rights Act and the banning and censorship of books in schools. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: Copies of banned books from various states and school systems from around the county are seen during a press conference by U.S.…
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: Copies of banned books from various states and school systems from around the county are seen during a press conference by U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) at the U.S. Capitol on March 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. Jeffries spoke out against the recently passed Parents Bill of Rights Act and the banning and censorship of books in schools. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)