A sign on a restroom indicates “All Genders Welcome” on the opening day of the 2022 ILGA World Conference (The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, …
A sign on a restroom indicates “All Genders Welcome” on the opening day of the 2022 ILGA World Conference (The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association World Conference) in Long Beach, California, on May 2, 2022. – The conference, which runs from May 2-6, is the first in person meeting since 2019 for the global federation of more than 1,700 organizations from over 160 countries and territories campaigning for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex human rights. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
A sign on a restroom indicates “All Genders Welcome” on the opening day of the 2022 ILGA World Conference (The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, …
A sign on a restroom indicates “All Genders Welcome” on the opening day of the 2022 ILGA World Conference (The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association World Conference) in Long Beach, California, on May 2, 2022. – The conference, which runs from May 2-6, is the first in person meeting since 2019 for the global federation of more than 1,700 organizations from over 160 countries and territories campaigning for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex human rights. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)