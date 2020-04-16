The John Williams NewsClick: Should masks be mandatory?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wears a face mask to fend off the coronavirus during a news conference to call on FEMA to grant approval for Disaster Funeral Assistance to help families in lower-income communities and communities of color across New York pay for funeral costs amid the coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Corona neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)