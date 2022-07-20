A clerk shows a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle from TPM Arms LLC on display for sale at the company’s booth at the Crossroads…
A clerk shows a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle from TPM Arms LLC on display for sale at the company’s booth at the Crossroads of the West Gun Show at the Orange County Fairgrounds on June 5, 2021 in Costa Mesa, California. – Gun sales increased in the US following Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns. On June 4, a San Diego federal court judge overturned California’s three-decade old ban on assault weapons, defined as a semiautomatic rifle or pistol with a detachable magazine and certain features, but granted a 30-day stay for a State appeal and likely future court decisions on the constitutionality of the ban under the Second Amendment. An industry of California legal “featureless” or “compliant” AR-15 style rifles developed for California consumers, adapting to the law with design changes to the popular rifle. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
