FILE – Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a play against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Tuesday, March 2, 2021, file photo. Nobody will get a lump in their throat or start sizing up glass slippers for programs like these — Alabama, Illinois, Baylor. They’re not underdogs. They’re hardly unknown. What they are is a group of new teams with well-recognized names in the NCAA Tournament, and they’re hoping to keep making life hard on the programs that have long had a stranglehold on March. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)