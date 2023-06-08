Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers his combined budget and State of the State address in front of House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate Majority …
Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers his combined budget and State of the State address in front of House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford to a joint session of the General Assembly on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers his combined budget and State of the State address in front of House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate Majority …
Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers his combined budget and State of the State address in front of House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford to a joint session of the General Assembly on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)