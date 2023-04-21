COLMA, CA – APRIL 07: Brand new Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs are displayed at a Hyundai dealership on April 7, 2017 in Colma, California. South Korean automakers Kia…
COLMA, CA – APRIL 07: Brand new Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs are displayed at a Hyundai dealership on April 7, 2017 in Colma, California. South Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai announced that they are recalling 1.4 million cars and SUVs in the U.S., Canada and South Korea for a potential problem that causes engine failure or stalling. The recall includes 2013 and 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUVs as well as 2011 – 2014 Kia Optima, 2011 – 2013 Kia Sportage SUVs and 2012 – 2014 and Kia Sorento SUVs. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)