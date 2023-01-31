WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: A television displays U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s remarks during a news conference at the Justice Department to…
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: A television displays U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s remarks during a news conference at the Justice Department to announce the appointment of a Special Counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents held by President Joe Biden at an office and his home on January 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Garland announce that former U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert Hur was appointed as Special Counsel for the investigation. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: A television displays U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s remarks during a news conference at the Justice Department to…
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: A television displays U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s remarks during a news conference at the Justice Department to announce the appointment of a Special Counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents held by President Joe Biden at an office and his home on January 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Garland announce that former U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert Hur was appointed as Special Counsel for the investigation. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)