WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks to reporters as he heads for the final vote on the Fiscal Responsibility Act …
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks to reporters as he heads for the final vote on the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 at the U.S. Capitol on May 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. The legislation is the vehicle for Congress to raise the federal debt limit after a deal was negotiated between House Republicans and the White House. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks to reporters as he heads for the final vote on the Fiscal Responsibility Act …
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks to reporters as he heads for the final vote on the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 at the U.S. Capitol on May 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. The legislation is the vehicle for Congress to raise the federal debt limit after a deal was negotiated between House Republicans and the White House. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)