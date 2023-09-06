CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 23: Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates speaks at a downtown rally in support of the ongoing teachers strike …
CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 23: Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates speaks at a downtown rally in support of the ongoing teachers strike on October 23, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Union teachers and school staff members are demanding more funding from the city in order to lower class sizes, hire more support staff, and build new affordable housing for the 16,000 Chicago Public Schools students whose families are homeless. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 23: Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates speaks at a downtown rally in support of the ongoing teachers strike …
CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 23: Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates speaks at a downtown rally in support of the ongoing teachers strike on October 23, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Union teachers and school staff members are demanding more funding from the city in order to lower class sizes, hire more support staff, and build new affordable housing for the 16,000 Chicago Public Schools students whose families are homeless. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)