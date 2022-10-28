LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: Guests attend the media day for Southern California’s new immersive trick-or-treating experience “Cemetery…
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: Guests attend the media day for Southern California’s new immersive trick-or-treating experience “Cemetery Lane” on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: Guests attend the media day for Southern California’s new immersive trick-or-treating experience “Cemetery…
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: Guests attend the media day for Southern California’s new immersive trick-or-treating experience “Cemetery Lane” on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)