NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 21: (L-R) Cody Rigsby, Peppermint, and Glace Chase speak onstage during the Sally Hansen x COVERGIRL x GLAAD Drag Bingo Pride Event…
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 21: (L-R) Cody Rigsby, Peppermint, and Glace Chase speak onstage during the Sally Hansen x COVERGIRL x GLAAD Drag Bingo Pride Event on June 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Sally Hansen x COVERGIRL x GLAAD)
The John Williams NewsClick: Should a Drag Queen Bingo event be held at Downers Grove Library?
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 21: (L-R) Cody Rigsby, Peppermint, and Glace Chase speak onstage during the Sally Hansen x COVERGIRL x GLAAD Drag Bingo Pride Event…
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 21: (L-R) Cody Rigsby, Peppermint, and Glace Chase speak onstage during the Sally Hansen x COVERGIRL x GLAAD Drag Bingo Pride Event on June 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Sally Hansen x COVERGIRL x GLAAD)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)