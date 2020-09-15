The John Williams NewsClick: Politics and retirement destinations

A couple of retirees walk along the seaside promenade in Salou near Tarragona on March 12, 2020. – Since the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak began in China, it has been the elderly who are most vulnerable to the effects of the virus. Last week, Madrid health officials closed elderly day-care centres after a cluster of infections, with a top health official suggesting it was unwise for children to stay with their grandparents. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)