The John Williams NewsClick: On the next stimulus package

FILE – In this March 27, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Economic stimulus checks have already begun hitting some bank accounts — and fraudsters are wasting no time trying to get a piece of the action. A healthy skepticism can help keep you from getting ripped off or otherwise harmed by check scams, bogus job opportunities, fake charities, malicious apps and more. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)