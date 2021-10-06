The John Williams NewsClick: On customer service

WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
A consumer shops as she wears a mask at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Chicago public health officials say that COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are rapidly increasing in the city, and that by next month the strain will likely be the dominant form of the virus in the city. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
NewsClick is sponsored by Joint Relief Institute: Safe, non-surgical knee pain relief.
NewsClick is an unscientific survey intended for entertainment purposes only.
Submit