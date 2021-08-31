The John Williams NewsClick: On being near your vaccinated kid while unvaccinated

WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
A healthcare worker prepares inject a student with a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic hosted by Jewel Osco at London Middle School in Wheeling, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. After nearly 15 months of shutdowns, limited capacity and sheltering at home, the State of Illinois, including Chicago, fully reopened today. Businesses still can have their own rules for capacity, masks and social distancing. Masks are still required on public transportation and in airports, schools and hospitals. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
NewsClick is sponsored by Joint Relief Institute: Safe, non-surgical knee pain relief.
NewsClick is an unscientific survey intended for entertainment purposes only.
Submit