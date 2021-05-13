The John Williams NewsClick: Mega-millions for vaxers?

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel is creating weekend shows for commentator Dan Bongino and former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy starting early next month.

Bongino, who has become a popular online personality and commentator, will host a show on Saturdays at 10 p.m. Eastern starting on June 5. As part of a new deal with Fox, the Fox Nation streaming site will also stream Bongino's weekday radio show, which airs at noon, Fox News Media said on Wednesday.