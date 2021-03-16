The John Williams NewsClick: Is the state opening up too fast?

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, pre-kindergarten teacher Sarah McCarthy works with a student at Dawes Elementary in Chicago. The nation’s top public health agency on Friday, Feb. 12, provided a roadmap for reopening schools in the middle of a pandemic, emphasizing mask wearing and social distancing and saying vaccination of teachers is important but not a prerequisite for reopening. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool, File)