LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 20: A Gap retail store sign in Century City on September 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Gap Inc. is set to cut about 500…
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 20: A Gap retail store sign in Century City on September 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Gap Inc. is set to cut about 500 corporate jobs as the clothing retailer faces cutbacks due to declining sales, as well as Kanye West ending Yeezy’s partnership with Gap Inc. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 20: A Gap retail store sign in Century City on September 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Gap Inc. is set to cut about 500…
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 20: A Gap retail store sign in Century City on September 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Gap Inc. is set to cut about 500 corporate jobs as the clothing retailer faces cutbacks due to declining sales, as well as Kanye West ending Yeezy’s partnership with Gap Inc. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)