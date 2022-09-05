In this photo taken Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, pumpkin spice products ranging from cookies and donuts to candy and air freshener are shown in Atlanta. These days,…
In this photo taken Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, pumpkin spice products ranging from cookies and donuts to candy and air freshener are shown in Atlanta. These days, pumpkin spice is a modifier on a list of foods that grows longer each fall: There are pumpkin spice lattes and breakfast cereals, doughnuts and yogurt-coated pretzels, pancakes and candy, even pizza and beer.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
In this photo taken Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, pumpkin spice products ranging from cookies and donuts to candy and air freshener are shown in Atlanta. These days,…
In this photo taken Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, pumpkin spice products ranging from cookies and donuts to candy and air freshener are shown in Atlanta. These days, pumpkin spice is a modifier on a list of foods that grows longer each fall: There are pumpkin spice lattes and breakfast cereals, doughnuts and yogurt-coated pretzels, pancakes and candy, even pizza and beer.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)