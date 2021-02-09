The John Williams NewsClick: Is dibs fair?

Cars speed past a Chicago parking meter kiosk across the street from St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Monday, April 29, 2013 on Chicago’s north side. Chicagoans will soon be getting a break on parking fees  at least on Sundays. Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office announced today the private company that runs the city’s parking spaces has agreed to stop charging for parking in Chicago’s neighborhoods on Sundays. The mayor’s office says the city and Chicago Parking Meters LLC have settled legal disputes over the parking meter contract. The City Council approved a 75-year contract with the company in 2008. In return, the city got $1.1 billion.(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)