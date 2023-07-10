Mist rises from Lake Michigan in Chicago on December 23, 2022, where temperatures reached -6F (-21C) ahead of the Christmas holiday. – A historic and …
Mist rises from Lake Michigan in Chicago on December 23, 2022, where temperatures reached -6F (-21C) ahead of the Christmas holiday. – A historic and brutal winter storm put some 240 million Americans under weather warnings Friday as the United States faced holiday travel chaos, with thousands of flights canceled and major highways closed. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)