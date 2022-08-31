CHICAGO – JULY 30: Beach goers walk along the water at North Avenue Beach July 30, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. According to the National Resources Defense Council…
CHICAGO – JULY 30: Beach goers walk along the water at North Avenue Beach July 30, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. According to the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC) beaches in Illinois have the highest number of water samples exceeding safe bacterial levels in the nation. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO – JULY 30: Beach goers walk along the water at North Avenue Beach July 30, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. According to the National Resources Defense Council…
CHICAGO – JULY 30: Beach goers walk along the water at North Avenue Beach July 30, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. According to the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC) beaches in Illinois have the highest number of water samples exceeding safe bacterial levels in the nation. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)