HOUSTON – OCTOBER 26: Manager Ozzie Guillen #13 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates with the Championship trophy after winning Game Four of the 2005 Major …
HOUSTON – OCTOBER 26: Manager Ozzie Guillen #13 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates with the Championship trophy after winning Game Four of the 2005 Major League Baseball World Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2005 in Houston, Texas. The Chicago White Sox defeated the Houston Astros 1-0 to win the World Series 4 games to 0. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – OCTOBER 26: Manager Ozzie Guillen #13 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates with the Championship trophy after winning Game Four of the 2005 Major …
HOUSTON – OCTOBER 26: Manager Ozzie Guillen #13 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates with the Championship trophy after winning Game Four of the 2005 Major League Baseball World Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2005 in Houston, Texas. The Chicago White Sox defeated the Houston Astros 1-0 to win the World Series 4 games to 0. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)