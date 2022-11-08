GRAND RAPIDS, MI – NOVEMBER 08: A sign denotes a polling location on election day on November 8, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. After months of candidates…
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – NOVEMBER 08: A sign denotes a polling location on election day on November 8, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. After months of candidates campaigning, Americans are voting in the midterm elections to decide close races across the nation. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)