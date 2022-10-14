CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 25: A truck drives out of the city on Interstate 55 on January 25, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Near record levels of freight volume…
CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 25: A truck drives out of the city on Interstate 55 on January 25, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Near record levels of freight volume driven by an improving economy and new federal safety regulations have contributed to nationwide truck shortage. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 25: A truck drives out of the city on Interstate 55 on January 25, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Near record levels of freight volume driven by an improving economy and new federal safety regulations have contributed to nationwide truck shortage. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)