Gender rights activists demonstrate outside the US Supreme Court on June 30, 2023, in Washington, DC. The court ruled on June 30 that some private businesses …
Gender rights activists demonstrate outside the US Supreme Court on June 30, 2023, in Washington, DC. The court ruled on June 30 that some private businesses can refuse service to same-sex couples for religious reasons, in a landmark erosion of anti-discrimination laws. The court backed the case of a Christian graphic designer from the state of Colorado who said that due to her beliefs she would not make a wedding website for a same-sex couple. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Gender rights activists demonstrate outside the US Supreme Court on June 30, 2023, in Washington, DC. The court ruled on June 30 that some private businesses …
Gender rights activists demonstrate outside the US Supreme Court on June 30, 2023, in Washington, DC. The court ruled on June 30 that some private businesses can refuse service to same-sex couples for religious reasons, in a landmark erosion of anti-discrimination laws. The court backed the case of a Christian graphic designer from the state of Colorado who said that due to her beliefs she would not make a wedding website for a same-sex couple. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)