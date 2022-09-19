CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 13: Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown holds a press conference where he vowed to step up measures to curb gun violence…
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 13: Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown holds a press conference where he vowed to step up measures to curb gun violence following yesterday’s meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on July 13, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. During his visit to the White House, Brown participated in a round table discussion with other law enforcement leaders to address the rise in violent crime in many cities across the country. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)