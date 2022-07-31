People wait in line to receive the monkeypox vaccine at the Balboa Sports Center in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on July 27, 2022. –…
People wait in line to receive the monkeypox vaccine at the Balboa Sports Center in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on July 27, 2022. – In the face of limited supplies of vaccine and growing public concern, county officials have agreed to lobby federal health officials to bolster local supplies of monkeypox vaccines and boost funding for testing and administration of the shots. As of July 26 there were 218 recorded cases of monkeypox in Los Angeles County. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
The John Williams NewsClick: How concerned are you about the spread of monkeypox?
Posted:
Updated:
People wait in line to receive the monkeypox vaccine at the Balboa Sports Center in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on July 27, 2022. –…
People wait in line to receive the monkeypox vaccine at the Balboa Sports Center in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on July 27, 2022. – In the face of limited supplies of vaccine and growing public concern, county officials have agreed to lobby federal health officials to bolster local supplies of monkeypox vaccines and boost funding for testing and administration of the shots. As of July 26 there were 218 recorded cases of monkeypox in Los Angeles County. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)