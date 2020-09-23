The John Williams NewsClick: How certain are you that your vote will count?

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, Mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election sits in trays at an elections ballot center at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City. State officials in Utah say the U.S. Postal Service has sent erroneous information to Utah voters about the upcoming election, decreasing public confidence in the service’s ability to handle ballots this year. The office of Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said the Postal Service mailed a postcard to homes across the state last week urging voters “to request your mail-in ballot … at least 15 days before Election Day,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Cox argued that the postcard’s information did not apply in Utah because all active registered voters in the state automatically receive their ballots in the mail. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)