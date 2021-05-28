The John Williams NewsClick: How about them Cubs!

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is setting a June vote on an elections overhaul bill, a Democratic priority that confronts restrictive new voting laws emerging after Donald Trump’s defeat and puts pressure on lawmakers to change Senate rules to overcome Republican opposition.

Fresh off Friday's failed voteon legislation establishing a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Democratic leader sent colleagues a memo outlining a summer agenda that he said “will test our resolve.” Republicans on Friday blocked the commission bill, 54-35, relying on the higher threshold of the filibuster as they downplay the deadly Capitol attack by Trump supporters.