The John Williams NewsClick: Grade other Americans!

Customers wearing protective masks from the coronavirus and keeping social distancing space line up to enter a Costco Wholesale store in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Leaving home in Los Angeles now requires bringing a face covering, part of the price for reopening more businesses and activities in America’s second-largest city, which is moving cautiously as less-populated areas of California press ahead. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)