In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Gregory Rowe, center, works on the trading floor on Friday, March 20, 2020. Stocks sank to their worst week since the financial crisis of 2008 as traders went into full retreat out of fear that the coronavirus will plunge the U.S. and other major economies into deep recessions. The Dow industrials dropped more than 900 points. (Nicole Pereira/NYSE via AP)