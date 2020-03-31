The John Williams NewsClick: Do you think or know that you’ve had COVID-19?

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish young man is tested for COVID-19 by medical personnel wearing protective gear as part of the government’s measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in the orthodox city of Bnei Brak, a Tel Aviv suburb, Israel, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)