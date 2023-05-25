BETHESDA, MARYLAND – APRIL 13: Michelle Ezra, Shelley Caplan, Rob Slattery and Kyle McKinney play pickleball on a backyard court on April 13, 2023 in …
BETHESDA, MARYLAND – APRIL 13: Michelle Ezra, Shelley Caplan, Rob Slattery and Kyle McKinney play pickleball on a backyard court on April 13, 2023 in Bethesda, Maryland. Pickleball is a game that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. According to a report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in America for the third year in a row in 2022. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
BETHESDA, MARYLAND – APRIL 13: Michelle Ezra, Shelley Caplan, Rob Slattery and Kyle McKinney play pickleball on a backyard court on April 13, 2023 in …
BETHESDA, MARYLAND – APRIL 13: Michelle Ezra, Shelley Caplan, Rob Slattery and Kyle McKinney play pickleball on a backyard court on April 13, 2023 in Bethesda, Maryland. Pickleball is a game that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. According to a report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in America for the third year in a row in 2022. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)