HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 01: A Shell gas pumping station is seen on April 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The Biden administration announced Thursday that …
HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 01: A Shell gas pumping station is seen on April 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The Biden administration announced Thursday that the U.S. will release up to one million barrels of oil per day from the United States’ strategic petroleum reserve. The move is geared towards lessening the impact of rising gas prices amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The scale of this release is unprecedented: the world has never had a release of oil reserves at this 1 million per day rate for this length of time,” the White House said. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 01: A Shell gas pumping station is seen on April 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The Biden administration announced Thursday that …
HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 01: A Shell gas pumping station is seen on April 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The Biden administration announced Thursday that the U.S. will release up to one million barrels of oil per day from the United States’ strategic petroleum reserve. The move is geared towards lessening the impact of rising gas prices amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The scale of this release is unprecedented: the world has never had a release of oil reserves at this 1 million per day rate for this length of time,” the White House said. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)