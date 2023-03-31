CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 30: Marcus Stroman #0 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after retiring the side in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers…
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 30: Marcus Stroman #0 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after retiring the side in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on March 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 30: Marcus Stroman #0 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after retiring the side in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers…
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 30: Marcus Stroman #0 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after retiring the side in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on March 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)