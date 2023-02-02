PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA – FEBRUARY 02: Groundhog handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, who saw his shadow, predicting a late spring during the 137th annual Groundhog…
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA – FEBRUARY 02: Groundhog handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, who saw his shadow, predicting a late spring during the 137th annual Groundhog Day festivities on February 2, 2023 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Groundhog Day is a popular tradition in the United States and Canada. A crowd of upwards of 5000 people spent a night of revelry awaiting the sunrise and the groundhog’s exit from his winter den. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of bad weather and returns to his den. Early spring arrives if he does not see his shadow, causing Phil to remain above ground. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
