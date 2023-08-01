CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 27: An incandescent light bulb is shown in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The John Williams NewsClick: Do you agree with the incandescent lightbulb ban?
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
NewsClick is sponsored by…
AMERICAN HIP INSTITUTE. HIP CARE REINVENTED. PERSONALIZED FOR YOU.
NewsClick is an unscientific survey intended for entertainment purposes only.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.