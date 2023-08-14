CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 24: Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, speaks to reporters about a patient in …
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 24: Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, speaks to reporters about a patient in Chicago who has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus on January 24, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The patient is the second in the United States to be diagnosed with the illness. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)